SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech Announced for Switch - News

Image & Form Games has announced the turn-based role-playing card game, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is the roleplaying card game you’ve been waiting for! Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards!

What awaits you is a luscious treasure chest filled with gold, dragons, vivid worlds, magic, knights in shining armor as well as XP, turn-based battles and all that good RPG stuff! The game’s humorous mix of traditional fantasy and steampunk robots makes for an unforgettable experience with lots of laughs.

