Far Cry New Dawn Goes Gold

Ubisoft Technical Director Raphaël Parent announced Far Cry New Dawn has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

@FarCrygame New Dawn is Gold! Very proud of this game! Hope you enjoy playing it as much as we had fun making it! — RaphaĆ«l Parent (@raphaelparent) January 19, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Seventeen years after a global nuclear catastrophe, civilization re-emerges from the chaos to find a world dramatically changed. In a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, the remaining populace has gathered into different groups, each with their own rules for survival.

In this new world order, the vicious Highwaymen, led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou, travel from place to place bleeding people dry of all available resources. As the Survivors try to defend their lands against the Highwaymen’s relentless onslaught, it’s up to you to come to their aid and lead the fight.

In the latest installment of the award-winning Far Cry franchise, you are the last line of defense in a transformed, post-apocalyptic Hope County. Help the community of Survivors grow stronger, craft a makeshift arsenal through Turf Wars and cross-country Expeditions, and form unexpected alliances to fight for survival in a dangerous new frontier.

Far Cry New Dawn will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 15, 2019 for $39.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

