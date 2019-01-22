Nintendo Indie Highlights Video to Release Tomorrow - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will release a Indie Highlights video tomorrow, January 23 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 15 CET. The video will showcase the indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

You can visit the Indie Highlights website here.

Tomorrow at 15:00 CET, watch a new #IndieHighlights video showcasing some of the indie games arriving on #NintendoSwitch in 2019!



Visit Indie Highlights hub: https://t.co/vVLS2N7xqq pic.twitter.com/UqlinyulzG — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 22, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles