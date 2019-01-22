Quantcast
Nintendo Indie Highlights Video to Release Tomorrow
Nintendo Indie Highlights Video to Release Tomorrow

Nintendo Indie Highlights Video to Release Tomorrow - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will release a Indie Highlights video tomorrow, January 23 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 15 CET. The video will showcase the indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

You can visit the Indie Highlights website here.

