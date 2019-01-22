Touhou Project Racing Game Genso Skydrift Announced for NS, PS4, Steam - News

Publisher Unties and developer illuCalab announced it will release the Touhou Project racing game Genso Skydrift for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam this spring.

This new version of Genso Skydrift will features new characters, new courses and a new setting. The Nintendo Switch version will be playable at Tokaigi 2019 from January 26 to 27.

