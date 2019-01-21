Tangledeep Gets Switch Trailer - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Impact Gameworks has released a trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of the dungeon crawler, Tangledeep.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the magical world of Tangledeep, a beautifully polished dungeon crawler inspired by classic 16-bit RPGs! Colorful characters, a unique job system, tons of skills, items, and diverse environments with deep, turn-based roguelike gameplay. A different adventure every time you play!

Key Features:

New controls and UI, including the handy new Ring Menu!

Supports handheld and docked modes.

Supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

New monsters including the frosty Polarattler, spiky Hardshell Snapper, and sneaky Saboteur!

Explore a new starting area – Riverstone Waterway – with more challenge, but more rewards as well!

Hundreds of hours of glorious 16-bit style dungeon crawling with twelve jobs, tons of items, skills, and areas to discover!

Tangledeep will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 31.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles