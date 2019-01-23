Unruly Heroes Gets Launch Trailer - News

Developer Magic Design Studios today released a launch trailer for its co-op action-adventure game Unruly Heroes.

Inspired by the famous chinese legend Journey to the West, also known as the Monkey King Legend, Unruly Heroes tells the story of a Sacred Scroll that maintains the harmony in our world. When the Scroll is torn to pieces and scattered, strange and terrifying creatures sow discord and chaos throughout all the lands.

Features:

Play four totally opposed and implausible heroes: Sanzang the wise, Wukong the fearless monkey, Kihong the greedy pig and Sandmonk the sensitive brute.

Collect all the pieces of the Scroll on your journey to the West and travel to fantasy worlds to deliver countless creatures from the curse. Will you be brave as you face the terrible challenges that lie ahead?

Through unexpected challenges, fight a diverse line-up of memorable enemies in solo or coop mode up to 4 players and be part of an epic adventure in a colorful and fantasy world!

For more fun, you can decide to play online in fierce Player vs Player modes!

Unruly Heroes is available now for $19.99 on PC, Switch, and Xbox One.

