Capcom Considering DLC for Resident Evil 2

The highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake comes out this Friday and director Kazunori Kadoi and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi in an interview with Saudi Gamer have stated the company is considering plans to release DLC for the game. However, the developers are focused on the launch on the game and will evaluate DLC for the game after that.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

