New Nintendo Releases This Week - Smite

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 19 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

January 21

IHUGU

January 22

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark

FutureGrind

The Raven Remastered

January 24

#KillAllZombies

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics

Asdivine Hearts II

Bad Dreams: Coma

Crused Castilla

Doodle God: Evolution

Fishing Universe Simulator

JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword

Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds

My Memory of Us

Pikuniku

Smite

January 25

Flowlines VS

Heroes Trails

January 26

Inops

