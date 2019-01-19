New Nintendo Releases This Week - Smite - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 30 minutes ago / 124 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 19 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
January 21
- IHUGU
January 22
- At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
- FutureGrind
- The Raven Remastered
January 24
- #KillAllZombies
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
- Asdivine Hearts II
- Bad Dreams: Coma
- Crused Castilla
- Doodle God: Evolution
- Fishing Universe Simulator
- JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword
- Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds
- My Memory of Us
- Pikuniku
- Smite
January 25
- Flowlines VS
- Heroes Trails
January 26
- Inops
