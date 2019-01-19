Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition Headed to Switch - News

Arc System Works and PQube have announced Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition for the Nintendo Switch. It includes Guilty Gear and Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R. It will launch in spring 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of each game:

Guilty Gear:

In 1998, one game made huge waves within its genre: Guilty Gear for the original PlayStation. Spectacular special moves that brought the console to its limits, a hardrock soundtrack that still has to meet its match, innovative mechanics and unique characters that kicked off an incredibly complex and epic anime story will equally fascinate fighting game fans today, as it did 20 years ago!

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R:

First released in 2008 in Japan, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R is the final installment and epitome of the Guilty Gear XX series that polished everything introduced in the 12 previous installments to reach optimal balance. Mechanics like the universal overhead attack “Dust” as well as “Roman Cancel”, which allows players to cancel all kinds of actions and therefore increases their options dramatically, set the bar for the series’ sequel: Guilty Gear Xrd.

