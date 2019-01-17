Mortal Kombat 11 Trailers Released, Ronda Rousey to Voice Sonya Blade - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have released new details and trailers for Mortal Kombat 11.

View the trailers below:





Check out the details on the game below:

Characters:

Baraka

Geras – A powerful and loyal servant of Kronika, who is able to manipulate time (New)

Raiden

Scarlet

Scorpion

Shao Kahn (pre-order bonus)

Sonya Blade (voiced by Ronda Rousey)

Sub-Zero

Beta:

Pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to receive access to the beta, available March 28.

Kollector’s Edition:

A copy of the game

Kombat Pack

Scorpion mask bust

Exclusive steel case

Commemorative magnet coin

Authenticity plate

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on April 23.



