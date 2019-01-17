Fun! Fun! Animal Park Headed to North America on March 28 - News

Aksys Games announced Fun! Fun! Animal Park will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on March 28 for $29.99. The game is known as Waku Waku Doubutsu Land in Japan.





Here is an overview of the game:

Aksys Games is pleased to announce that Fun! Fun! Animal Park will be coming to the Nintendo Switch physically and digitally on March 28, 2019. Developed by Nippon Columbia, Fun! Fun! Animal Park offers players a roaringly delightful collection of 30 animal-themed minigames that promise fun (fun) for kids — and kids at heart — of all ages!

Key Features:

Fun for the Whole Family – The 30 unique minigames feature intuitive Joy-Con motion controls and easily understandable rules, allowing players of all ages and experience levels to join in on the fun.

– The 30 unique minigames feature intuitive Joy-Con motion controls and easily understandable rules, allowing players of all ages and experience levels to join in on the fun.

different gameplay modes: Tour Mode, One Match Mode, and Solo Mode. In Tour Mode, two players are guided through the whimsical Animal Land, competing in a series of matches and earning coins to determine the ultimate winner. In One Match Mode, players compete in one standalone round of their favorite minigame. Lastly, in Solo Mode, players can work to break their own records, playing on their own to achieve the highest score possible.

– From meerkats to pandas to penguins, Fun! Fun! Animal Park hosts a full menagerie of cute and cuddly animals that makes the game as much fun to watch as it is to play.

– From meerkats to pandas to penguins, Fun! Fun! Animal Park hosts a full menagerie of cute and cuddly animals that makes the game as much fun to watch as it is to play. Funny Furry Friends – Adorable bunny and lion mascots help players learn the controls and rules of the minigames via an endless stream of hilarious conversation.

