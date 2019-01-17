Game Freak Announces Giga Wrecker Alt. for NS, PS4, X1 - News

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Game Freak have announced Giga Wrecker Alt. for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A release date was not announced.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Giga Wrecker Alt. is a mixture of exploration and physics. Bring down towering walls and then use the rubble as a platform for navigating each level. Mechanical skill and creative problem solving will be tested.

Giga Wrecker was brought to life through Game Freak’s internal “Gear Project” where its developers are encouraged to come up with intriguing ideas for games outside the company’s normal. The game also features music by video game composer, Shinij Hosoe, known for Ridge Racer and Tekken, among many other titles.

