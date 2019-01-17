Psyvariar Delta Headed to Steam Later This Month - News

Publisher City Connection announced Psyvariar Delta will launch for Windows PC via Steam on January 30 for $29.99 / 2,980 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

Psyvariar Delta is a classic shooter known for the Buzz System, where players level up by grazing enemy fire and chaining Buzz.

Also included in this version are 2 HD remakes of the arcade classic Psyvariar Medium Unit and Psyvariar Revision with new additional features.

Key Features:

Systems: A new screen that supports practice and strategy. Crossover of two classics. You can select the background music, planes, and versions on all modes. You can customize your gameplay by changing the direction of the display. You can show the hit area for you and the enemy on screen. Online rankings.

Modes: Normal Game – You can play up to two players in the normal game mode. Use the options to change the difficulty, remaining planes, and bombers. You also have the option to have unlimited continues. Practice – This is the Practice Mode. You can set up options such as areas, planes, and EXP levels. You can also change the settings during gameplay. You can also go straight to the boss. Score Attack – This is a challenge for the high score. These scores will be shown in online rankings. Replay Mode+ – You can challenge you high score in each area (replay data). These shows will be shown in online rankings.



