Dragon Marked for Death Gets Pre-purchase Bonus, DLC

2D action-RPG Dragon Marked for Death is now available for pre-purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America (pre-purchase opens in Europe on January 17). To commemorate pre-purchase availability, developer Inti Creates released some updated information about the game, including digital release structure, pre-purchase bonus, DLC, and the upcoming physical version.

Dragon Marked for Death is available digitally in two sets, each of which contains the base game's content for two of the four playable Dragonblood Clan characters for $14.99 each. According to the developer, the lower price point is intended to make the game more financially accessible. "No matter which set you get, you will still be able to experience everything the game has to offer as the characters you have available to you. The only difference is which characters you will be able to play as right off the bat." Once you pick your preferred set, you can purchase the other set as in-game DLC. There will be a single Switch icon for both sets.

If you pre-purchase one of the sets through January 30 (or purchase the physical edition of the game) you'll gain access to a bonus called Striker Gear, a pack of four DLC weapons, one for each character.

Inti Creates also revealed additional quest DLC coming to the game. By purchasing this DLC pack, owners will gain access to the following new adventures:

Additional Quest: “The Dragonblood Village” (Available 1/31/2019)

Additional Scenario: "The Dragonblood Thief" (Scheduled for 3/28/2019, release date subject to change)

The Dragonblood Village will consist of a single quest, whereas the Dragonblood Thief scenario will consist of a series of quests that tells a new story.

Finally, Inti Creates provided more news on the forthcoming retail version of Dragon Marked for Death. The physical version will be available at retail providers for $49.99, and is an all-in-one pack for the game.

Contains all four playable characters: Empress, Warrior, Shinobi, Witch

Download code for the Additional Quest DLC: The Dragonblood Village and The Dragonblood Thief

Download code for the Striker Gear pack Release

Date is TBD

Dragon Marked for Death launches on the Nintendo Switch eShop on January 31.

