Sea of Thieves Update to Cut Install Size Significantly - News

/ 77 Views

by, posted 21 minutes ago

Rare announced it will be releasing an update for Sea of Thieves on February 6 that will Significantly decrease the install size for the game.

Here is the change in install size:

Xbox One – from an install size of 35GB to 10GB

Xbox One X – from an install size of 47GB to 25GB

Windows 10 PC – from an install size of 47GB to 27GB

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles