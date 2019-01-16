Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Rated in Australia - News

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification.





Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has only been released in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS and a western release date has not been announced.

