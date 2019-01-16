Far Cry New Dawn PC Specs Revealed - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced the Windows PC specifications for Far Cry New Dawn, which launches on February 15.

Check out the specs below:

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 720p

VIDEO PRESET: Low

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 1080p

VIDEO PRESET: High

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

4K 30FPS CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 2160p

VIDEO PRESET: High

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

4K 60FPS CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 2160p

VIDEO PRESET: Ultra

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

Here is an overview of the game:

Seventeen years after a global nuclear catastrophe, civilization re-emerges from the chaos to find a world dramatically changed. In a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, the remaining populace has gathered into different groups, each with their own rules for survival.

In this new world order, the vicious Highwaymen, led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou, travel from place to place bleeding people dry of all available resources. As the Survivors try to defend their lands against the Highwaymen’s relentless onslaught, it’s up to you to come to their aid and lead the fight.

In the latest installment of the award-winning Far Cry franchise, you are the last line of defense in a transformed, post-apocalyptic Hope County. Help the community of Survivors grow stronger, craft a makeshift arsenal through Turf Wars and cross-country Expeditions, and form unexpected alliances to fight for survival in a dangerous new frontier.

Far Cry New Dawn will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 15, 2019 for $39.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles