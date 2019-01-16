3D Brawler Obey Me Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer Error 404 Game Studios have announced 3D brawler, Obey Me, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in Q3 2019.

Obey Me is a frenetic 3D Brawler centered on a duo of mistfits demons fighting hordes of mutants, fiends and angelical machines alike.

Unbeknownst to humans, angels and demons wage an invisible war, and mankind’s very souls hang in the balance. A former human-turned-lesser-devil named Vanessa Held works for one of these demons: Ammon, the Archduke of Avarice. She’ll fight alongside her Hellhound companion, Monty, against violent denizens from above and below on an unholy quest where she’ll unravel a conspiracy surrounding her.

To survive on these bloody streets, the hellish pair coordinate Vanessa’s savage skills, weaponry and evasive teleportation with Monty’s feral attacks, and magical skills super-powered by his elemental transformations. By absorbing the souls of her fallen foes, Vanessa can upgrade her weapons to learn more vicious combos, as well as upgrading Monty’s transformations.

They can also combine their powers through a Fusion Mode, which merges the pair together to become an avatar of destruction, with the ability to unleash the deadly Soul Overload attack when the Fusion bar is full.

The partnership between Vanessa and Monty forms the dark heart of Obey Me. Solo players control Vanessa and some of Monty’s key actions while an AI takes care of the rest. Alternatively, a partner can control Monty completely for co-op action.

Key Features:

Play on your own or with a friend and experience an immersive story with unique and intriguing characters.

Fight along side Monty, your partner, combining your attacks and breaking havoc.

Use different weapons, each having their own combos and special abilities to take down your foes.

Upgrade your weapons and Monty’s transformations using the souls of fallen enemies.

Explore a decayed city to know more about this world and find secrets to increase your chance of survival.

