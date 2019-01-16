Bandai Namco Announces New Game Focused on the World of Dragon Ball Z - News

Bandai Namco announced it is working on a new Dragon Ball Z game and more news about Dragon Ball FighterZ is also coming soon.

More information will be revealed at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals, which takes place from January 26 to 27.

In 2019, the project of a New Game focusing on the World of Dragon Ball Z begins!

And more news coming to DRAGON BALL Fighter Z! The Warrior from Universe 11 is joining the fight!

More information to be revealed at the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Finals in January 26th ~ 27th https://t.co/K8tc4BvnZa — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 16, 2019

