The Occupation Delayed to March 5

White Paper Games has delayed the release of the first-person, fixed time, investigative thriller, The Occupation, from February 5 to March 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

We've finally been able to lock the release date of The Occupation to 5th March, 2019. We've had to wait a little longer to get organised on all the platforms but we've had the green light so we should be able to share our last 4 years of work with you VERY soon. pic.twitter.com/MFwTBXndnA — White Paper Games (@WhitePaperGames) January 16, 2019

It’s 1987 in North West England; A time of 80’s British pop, grand architecture and political unrest. An explosion has triggered a controversial act which threatens to erode civil liberties of the population to be rushed into place. You are tasked with investigating and questioning people on their actions from a tumultuous night which resulted in the loss of many lives. Each person has a different account of the night’s event and you must use the tools at your disposal to get the results you need for your investigation.

Will you take the most direct route at the risk of getting caught, or plan your approach carefully whilst precious time ticks by? Events happen in real-time and you must make decisions based on the evidence.

You are the reporter. You decide the narrative.

The Occupation Includes…

A clock-watching narrative thriller with multiple outcomes

Politically driven themes highlighting the shades of grey people believe to be hard facts

Events that happen in real-time, forcing you to choose between the careful and methodical vs the direct and disruptive approach

Rich world building based on British architecture with mature themes giving you a great sense of the people who lived, worked and lost their lives here

Evidence gathering by any means necessary

Player choice and freedom to explore

A complex narrative web of truths, lies and accidents

And Features…

A high-tech watch with an alarm and timer for remembering those important meetings!

A fully interactive briefcase inventory to store anything you think might be pertinent to your investigation.

A pager that can display up to 12 characters on the screen – Perfect for delivering your current objectives.

Threads of the people that work and live in this world. Relive some of people’s last actions

Each person in the world has a routine to follow so that you can plan your approach. Be careful though as an unexpected toilet or smoke break may foil even the best laid plans.

Non-linear environments with objectives designed to be approached from multiple angles to allow for different play styles.

Over 3 hours of original music from 80’s Brit-pop, classical concertos and acoustic ballads.

