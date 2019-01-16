Jurassic World Evolution Tops 2 Million Units Sold - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Frontier Developments announced sales for Jurassic World Evolution have surpassed two million units in seven months after launch.

The developer also announced Planet Coaster has now sold over two million units and Elite Dangerous surpassed three million units sold.

"We are very pleased with the success of Jurassic World Evolution, which has been our biggest launch to date," said Frontier Developments CEO David Braben. "Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster also continue to perform well, as our strategy of supporting, nurturing and enhancing each of our game franchises continues to deliver. I look forward to providing more details about our fourth game franchise, as well as our existing franchises, in the coming months."

Jurassic World Evolution is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

