Cyberpunk 2077 Development Didn't Start in Full Until After The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Launched

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced over six years ago and is still in development. The game's lead cinematic animator Maciej Pietras in an interview with Jeuxactu explained why it has taken so long.
Pietras says that development on the game did not properly start until after The Witcher 3 expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine released.
Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Well, we've known that for years. However, it is also known that the Cyberpunk team was around 50-80 devs from it's announce until some point in 2014, when most of the Cyberpunk team got pulled from Cyberpunk to help finish Witcher 3 in time after Witcher 3 got delayed from December 2014 to February 2015 and ultimately to May 2015. The question is, did any of the work that those 50-80 devs did on Cyberpunk before Witcher 3 got released get reused, or did they start from scratch after Witcher 3 was finished? This makes it sound like they started from scratch sadly. My hopes for a Holiday 2019 release are dying :-(
Even if I love everything CD Projekt Red puts out, it kind of annoys me that they announced this game so early.