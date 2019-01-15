Cyberpunk 2077 Development Didn't Start in Full Until After The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Launched - News

/ 450 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced over six years ago and is still in development. The game's lead cinematic animator Maciej Pietras in an interview with Jeuxactu explained why it has taken so long.

Pietras says that development on the game did not properly start until after The Witcher 3 expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles