Check Out the First 45 Minutes of Onimusha Warlords - News

/ 248 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

DualShockers has had the opportunity to play through the entire game of Onimusha Warlords and has posted the first 45 minutes of the game online.

View it below:

Onimusha Warlords will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on January 15, 2019. In Japan, it will only release for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles