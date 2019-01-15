Degrees of Separation Gets Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer - News

Modus Games has released a gameplay walkthrough trailer of Degrees of Separation.

Here is an overview of the game:

Degrees of Separation is a 2D puzzle adventure game that requires players to harness the elements of heat and cold to succeed. Two contrasting souls, Ember and Rime, are separated by an enigmatic force, and must use their respective powers to progress through a spectacular world of fantasy and adventure. Players take on the roles of Ember and Rime in single-player and cooperative multiplayer to solve the game’s environmental obstacles, drawing on their unique skills to traverse through beautiful, puzzle-filled environments. The two will learn to lean on one another, their individual forces working to bring them closer together…or tear them apart.

Key Features:

2D Adventure Platforming – Experience beautifully crafted 2D worlds with a deeply immersive art style based on the aspects of contrasting temperatures.

– Experience beautifully crafted 2D worlds with a deeply immersive art style based on the aspects of contrasting temperatures. Innovative Storytelling – Discover the potential of dual protagonists Ember and Rime and follow a complex story by acclaimed video game writer Chris Avellone.

– Discover the potential of dual protagonists Ember and Rime and follow a complex story by acclaimed video game writer Chris Avellone. Environmental Puzzles – Navigate distinct worlds and solve complex puzzles to organically alter situations and surroundings.

– Navigate distinct worlds and solve complex puzzles to organically alter situations and surroundings. Cooperative Gameplay – Harness the powers of Ember and Rime in both single-player and cooperative multiplayer to interact with the environment in a variety of ways, both separately and as a team.

– Harness the powers of Ember and Rime in both single-player and cooperative multiplayer to interact with the environment in a variety of ways, both separately and as a team. Non-Linear Levels – Traverse through diverse landscapes that each introduce a new game mechanic, weaving together gameplay, narrative, and character progression.

Degrees of Separation will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on February 14, 2019 for $19.99 / £15.99.

