Steam Had 90 Million Monthly Active Users in 2018 - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Valve has released the Steam statistics for 2018. The digital distribution platform saw 47 million daily active users and 90 million monthly active users. The platform peaked at 18.5 million concurrent users and the number of new purchasers per month hit 1.6 million.

Valve also broke down the userbase by region. North America and Western Europe made up the majority of the userbase in 2012. However, that has changed in 2018 as Asia has a much larger marketshare than it did 2012. Valve will be supporting 40 different currencies and 26 different languages this year.

Valve also shared the most popular controllers on Steam. Over 30 million players have connected 60 million controllers to date. The Xbox 360 is the most popular controller on Steam, followed by the Xbox One. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 controllers are the third and fourth most popular controllers, respectively.

Other controllers used include the Steam controller, PC Gamepad, Nintendo Switch Pro controller, PlayStation 2 controller, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles