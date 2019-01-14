Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops Swiss Charts to Start 2019 - News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe topped the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the first week of 2019. The game is up one spot, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dropped to second.

Six of the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for the week are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzlerand for Week 1, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario Party FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Battlefield V Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

