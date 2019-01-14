Fortnite Was the Most Played Switch Game in Europe in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 368 Views
Nintendo has revealed the most played games on the Nintendo Switch in Europe in 2018. Fortnite topped the charts, followed by several first-party games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe round out the top five.
Check out the list below:
1. Fortnite
2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
3. Super Mario Odyssey
4. Splatoon 2
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. FIFA 19
7. Minecraft
8. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
9. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee
10. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
12. Rocket League
13. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
14. Pokemon Quest
15. Stardew Valley
16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
17. Octopath Traveler
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. Paladins
20. Super Mario Party
21. Mario Tennis Aces
Thanks NintendoEverything.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.