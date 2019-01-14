Fortnite Was the Most Played Switch Game in Europe in 2018 - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has revealed the most played games on the Nintendo Switch in Europe in 2018. Fortnite topped the charts, followed by several first-party games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe round out the top five.

Check out the list below:

1. Fortnite

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

3. Super Mario Odyssey

4. Splatoon 2

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. FIFA 19

7. Minecraft

8. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu

9. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee

10. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

12. Rocket League

13. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

14. Pokemon Quest

15. Stardew Valley

16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

17. Octopath Traveler

18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

19. Paladins

20. Super Mario Party

21. Mario Tennis Aces

Thanks NintendoEverything.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles