Kingdom Hearts III Gets Pre-order Bonus Keyblade Trailers

Square Enix has released a set of trailers for Kingdom Hearts III highlighting the pre-order bonus keyblades. The pre-order bonuses are for the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and the Amazon in the west / Seven Net Shopping in Japan.



View the PlayStation Store pre-order bonus trailer below:

Abilities:

Blizzard Up – Increases damage dealt by blizzard attacks.

– Increases damage dealt by blizzard attacks. Blizzagan – Available as a situation command.

View the Microsoft Store pre-order bonus trailer below:

Abilities:

Thunder Up – Increases damage dealt by thunder attacks.

– Increases damage dealt by thunder attacks. Thundagan – Available as a situation command.

View the Amazon in the west / Seven Net Shopping pre-order bonus trailer below:

Abilities: Fire Up – Increases damage dealt by fire attacks.

– Increases damage dealt by fire attacks. Firagan – Available as a situation command.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

