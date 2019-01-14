A-Train Express Rated by ESRB for PS4 - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated A-Train Express for the PlayStation 4. The game has been given an E for Everyone rating for "Alcohol Reference."

Read the ESRB summary for the game below:

This is a simulation game in which players can construct train lines and build cities. Players can choose from a wide variety of train types, terrain, and buildings/features for their cities. One of the buildings available for construction is a winery.

