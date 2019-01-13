Phil Spencer is 'Looking Forward' to Working with Bungie After Split with Activision - News

posted 14 hours ago

Developer Bungie announced recently it had acquired the complete publishing rights to the Destiny intellectual property from Activision and will now publish the franchise in the future.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer took to Twitter to announce he was excited to work with Bungie.

Looking forward to a very bright future working with one of my favorite independent studios on one of my favorite franchises. Excited to see how they continue to grow and evolve Destiny. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 10, 2019

Bungie was the original creator to the Xbox franchise Halo and was owned by Microsoft until they became an independent studio in 2007. After Bungie left Microsoft they developed Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach before releasing Destiny in 2014.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

