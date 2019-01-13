Phil Spencer is 'Looking Forward' to Working with Bungie After Split with Activision - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 1,142 Views
Developer Bungie announced recently it had acquired the complete publishing rights to the Destiny intellectual property from Activision and will now publish the franchise in the future.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer took to Twitter to announce he was excited to work with Bungie.
Looking forward to a very bright future working with one of my favorite independent studios on one of my favorite franchises. Excited to see how they continue to grow and evolve Destiny.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 10, 2019
Bungie was the original creator to the Xbox franchise Halo and was owned by Microsoft until they became an independent studio in 2007. After Bungie left Microsoft they developed Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach before releasing Destiny in 2014.
7 Comments
Working with, hopefully not owning.
I hope they work with Sony on ps4 and pc. Maximum market share and potential to succeed. Like kojima san is doing. Please god they don't go MS.
I hope he's not hinting at a possible purchase here :o
If Bungie decides to quit making Destiny games, I kind of hope that MS invites them to create a new Halo game. I would like to see what the franchise creators would do after a decade away from it, even if it's just a spin-off. Hell, I'd be fine if Bungie would just collaborate with 343 Industries on certain aspects, like story and art design, two areas where the I felt the loss of Bungie had the biggest impact.
Phil Spencer is just a swell guy. :D
If you mean "just a PR guy", then yes.
We're talking about a simple tweet regarding major news in the industry. The chances that it means anything, other than the simple pleasantry that it appears to be, are almost none.
Good ol mates reunite. Its strange and i highly daubt it will happen however there are articles saying MS are not done purchasing studios.. i wonder..
No chance that's what you go. Dream on.
Dont they want anything to do with MS after the halo debacle
@DaveTheMinion13 - Some would argue Desinty has been a debacle.
Either way, I don't think they need each other. Unless Bungie is somehow struggling to fund projects or wants spend MS's money.
Come home Bungie