New Nintendo Releases This Week - Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 22 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

January 14

Forever Forest

January 15

Onimusha: Warlords

January 16

Bash The Bear

Planet RIX-13

January 17

Bedtime Blues

Buiuld a Bridge!

Crazy Strike Bowling EX

Dying: Reborn - Nintendo Switch Edition

Fairy FEncer F: Advent Dark Force

Feudal Alloy

Gunman Clive HD Collection

Holy Potatoes! We're In Space?!

Left-Right: The Mansion

Mega Mall Story

Octahedron: Transfixed Edition

The Office Quest

The Shrouded Isle

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG

January 18

Fight of Gos

Mars or Die!

Old School Racer 2

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

