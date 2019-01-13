New Nintendo Releases This Week - Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 539 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 22 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
January 14
- Forever Forest
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Bash The Bear
- Planet RIX-13
- Bedtime Blues
- Buiuld a Bridge!
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX
- Dying: Reborn - Nintendo Switch Edition
- Fairy FEncer F: Advent Dark Force
- Feudal Alloy
- Gunman Clive HD Collection
- Holy Potatoes! We're In Space?!
- Left-Right: The Mansion
- Mega Mall Story
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition
- The Office Quest
- The Shrouded Isle
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
- Fight of Gos
- Mars or Die!
- Old School Racer 2
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
