Platformer Rotating Brave Headed to Switch Next Month - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

Cosen announced it will release developer TissueTube's platform action game, Rotating Brave, to the Nintendo Switch in February. The game is currently available for iOS and Android.





Here is an overview of the game:

Rotating Brave is a pixel-art platform action game. Wield your blades and proceed to the depths of the ruins using spin attacks and various skills to destroy its guards, upgrade your abilities, and experience the story. The most important feature of this game is you need to rotate your phone when the levels change.

Key Features:

Smooth action and refreshing slashing.

Six different skills available.

11 oblations to grant you peculiar ability.

Randomly-generated levels.

The experience of rotating the phone with playing.

