Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tops Germany Charts in December

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 404 Views

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best-selling game in Germany for the month of December, according to game.de.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and FIFA 19 both drop to second and third, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumps 11 spots to fourth, while Super Mario Party is up eight spots to fifth.

 

Here are the top 20 best-selling titles in Germany for December 2018:

  1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. FIFA 19
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Super Mario Party
  6. Farming Simulator 19
  7. Battlefield V
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  10. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
  11. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! 
  12. Super Mario Odyssey
  13. Minecraft
  14. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
  15. Grand Theft Auto V
  16. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  18. Just Dance 2019
  19. Splatoon 2
  20. Just Cause 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (4 hours ago)

Wow practically every major Switch exclusive is in the top 20!

