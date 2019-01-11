Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tops Germany Charts in December - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best-selling game in Germany for the month of December, according to game.de.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and FIFA 19 both drop to second and third, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumps 11 spots to fourth, while Super Mario Party is up eight spots to fifth.

Here are the top 20 best-selling titles in Germany for December 2018:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Farming Simulator 19 Battlefield V Marvel's Spider-Man Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Super Mario Odyssey Minecraft Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Grand Theft Auto V Spyro Reignited Trilogy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Just Dance 2019 Splatoon 2 Just Cause 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

