New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Out Now for Switch

Nintendo has released New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Run, leap and stomp your way through more than 160 2D side-scrolling courses in traditional Super Mario style with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch!

Up to four players can work together to grab coins and topple enemies on their way to the Goal Pole, or see who can nab the most gold in frantic, friendly – and above all, fun – competition!

Story:

Bowser, Bowser Jr., and the Koopalings have taken over the whole of Peach’s Castle, and have flung Mario and friends to the farthest reaches of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Go it alone or gather some pals and cross oceans, deserts, swamps and snow fields to get there. Whatever you do, be sure to put an end to Bowser’s evil plans!

