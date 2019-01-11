Monster Hunter: World x The Witcher Collab Launches February 8 - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Capcom announced the collaboration between Monster Hunter: World x The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be a free update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch on February 8.

Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series will be made available in Monster Hunter: World and include a unique questline.

[PS4/X1] Ready your blades! Geralt of Rivia from @witchergame voyages into #MHWorld in a free title update on Feb 8. pic.twitter.com/ljdmX8AAmI — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 11, 2019

Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles