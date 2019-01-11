Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Daylight Studios announced Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on January 15 and for the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop on January 17.

Here is an overview of the game:

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! is a whacky space exploration game where you manage your very own spaceship, craft hundreds of weapons, and explore the vastness of a veggie-filled universe.

Play as sisters Cassie and Fay as they scour dozens of planets in a dynamic universe for their beloved grandfather, Jiji! Follow them on their quest and experience an engaging and ever-changing storyline with a diverse cast of lovable, anthropomorphic vegetables, which include some familiar faces!

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! features tactical, turn-based combat and a variety of weird and wacky weapons, each with special effects that can be used to turn the tide in battle! Ever wanted to maul your enemies with a horde of kittens? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. If you hated vegetables as a kid, this game is for you!

“Carrot” get enough of punny humor? Say no more!

A compelling story that differs across playthroughs!

Hire engineers from an array of strangely familiar edibles to man your ship and weapons

Strategic gameplay – micromanage your crew, craft a wide array of weapons and plan your attack against enemy ships!

Explore dozens of planets and galaxies, or why not the whole universe!

Various localization options!

Casual Mode for stress-free “pew pew”-ing!

Own a large, fluffy Space Cat. ‘nuff said.

