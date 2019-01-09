Spencer: Next Generation Xbox to Use AMD - News

/ 619 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during the AMD CES 2019 keynote revealed Microsoft will keep using AMD chips in future Xbox consoles.

"As a company, we look at the opportunity in gaming and one of the things I want to say is when we think who our partners are, we think about great companies that do great work, but also do it in the right way," said Spencer.





"[AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su is] somebody that I respected a ton in this industry and I’ve seen the way [she has] led AMD, and I think having a partner like AMD that works so collaboratively with us on our future technology, but also as a cultural level I think fits so well, it’s awesome to have you as a partner.

"As we look forward to future platforms that we’re building and work that we’re doing, the partnership and the innovations that we’ve seen in the past have led to what we’ve been able to do today, I think they’re going to be critically important to our future endeavors. I’m really looking forward to showing those to people more in the future."

It is rumored Microsoft plans to release two next generation Xbox consoles in holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles