13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue Trailer Released - News

posted 26 minutes ago

Publisher Atlus and developer VanillaWare have released the first trailer for the upcoming science fiction adventure game, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 14. A release date for the full version has not been announced.

