Resident Evil 2 Requires 26 GB of Storage on PC - News

The Resident Evil 2 remake will requires 26 GB of storage on Windows PC, according to the official Steam page.

Check ot the system requirements for the Windows PC version below:

Minimum:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 26 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-3770 or AMD FX™-9590 or better

Intel® Core™ i7-3770 or AMD FX™-9590 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 480 with 3GB VRAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 26 GB available space

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019

