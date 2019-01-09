Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom on Switch Outselling Other Versions 8 to 1 - News

/ 146 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch version of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is outselling other versions of the game by a ratio of eight to one, according to publisher FDG Entertainment.

Nintendo Switch continues to amaze us. Not only does it bring so much joy with its original games, itâ€™s also the most profitable console business ever for us. Itâ€™s another universe in regards of sales numbers. #MonsterBoyGame ratio is 8:1 #NintendoSwitch vs everything else. ðŸ™ŒðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/q1VKlQkevz — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) January 8, 2019

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A Windows PC version is currently in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles