Gears 5 to Have Keyboard and Mouse Support

The Razer website reveals Gears of War 5 will have keyboard and mouse support. The games additional support for Razer Chroma and Xbox Dynamic Lighting integration.

Check out the list of Xbox One games that have or will have keyboard and mouse support:

Gears of War 5

Fortnite

Warframe

Minecraft

X-Morph: Defense

Vermintide 2

Bomber Crew

Children of Morta

DayZ

Deep Rock Galactic

Minion Masters

Moonlighter

Roblox

Strange Brigade

Surviving Mars

Vigor

Warface

Wargroove

War Thunder

