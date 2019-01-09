Gears 5 to Have Keyboard and Mouse Support - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 48 minutes ago / 110 Views
The Razer website reveals Gears of War 5 will have keyboard and mouse support. The games additional support for Razer Chroma and Xbox Dynamic Lighting integration.
Check out the list of Xbox One games that have or will have keyboard and mouse support:
- Gears of War 5
- Fortnite
- Warframe
- Minecraft
- X-Morph: Defense
- Vermintide 2
- Bomber Crew
- Children of Morta
- DayZ
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Minion Masters
- Moonlighter
- Roblox
- Strange Brigade
- Surviving Mars
- Vigor
- Warface
- Wargroove
- War Thunder
1 Comments
Wonder if Halo Infinite will include keyboard and mouse support as well