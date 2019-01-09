Metro Exodus Artyom Edition Announced - News

Publisher Deep Silver has announced the Metro Exodus Artyom Edition. Only 10 will be produced and will be given away in a number of planned promotions in the coming weeks. Artyom Edition is an "incredibly limited hand-crafted and priceless edition, created with 4A Games and Metro author Dmitry Glukovsky."

Here is what comes in the stell ammo crate Artyom Edition:

Fully-functionally, hand-made Nixie Watch

Gas Mask and Filter

Working Bullet Lighter made from a decommissioned sniper shell

Hand-made steel Spartan dog tag to be engraved with the recipient’s name

Leather map case and map of the Aurora’s journey

Personalized Certificate of Ownership, signed by Dmitry Glukhovsky and Andrew ‘Prof’ Prokhorov

Metro Exodus will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 15.

