Limited Run Retail Publisher Warned Collectors Established - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

A new limited run physical games publisher, Warned Collectors, has been established Plug In Digital. The store is already selling three games: Boiling Bolt (PS4), Dungeon Rushers (PS4, NS) and Pankapu (NS), as well as art prints for the games.

Read the press release below:

Leading French Publisher of Limited Edition Indie Games: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS Vita, and PC Games

Warned Collectors launches its collection!

At a time where digital is invading trade shows and shaking up the habits of an entire generation of players, Warned Collectors, collectors and avid video game fans fight back against the «all-digital» era, by offering physical versions of video games only available for sale in download.

Rare and collectible items to please video game collectors and fans!

An Entirely French Lineup

Warned Collectors is proud kick-off with an entirely French lineup! On the baguette, three limited edition video games:

Boiling Bolt (PS4) from Too Kind Studio – 4,000 copies

Dungeon Rushers (PS4, Switch) from Goblinz Studio – 4,000 copies on PS4, 6,000 copies on Switch

Pankapu (Switch) from Persistant Studios – 6,000 copies

Numbered Collectors Art Prints and Original OSTs

Warned Collectors collaborates as closely as possible with independent studios and musical artist-composers, illustrators, and designers to highlight their creations and provide:

Unpublished covers

Figurines

Vinyl / Audio CDs

Art prints

All the works will be available for sale on our online shop, individually but also as the Collector version with exclusive and numbered packaging.

Collaboration: Furi from The Game Bakers

Scheduled for spring 2019, Warned Collectors is collaborating with the French studio The Game Bakers to offer collectors a new edition of Furi, the boss rusher hardcore. This version will include all the latest additional content.

The Original Rider Figurine: A Hero Signed by Takashi Okazaki

The Rider figurine is being designed with a renowned studio inspired by the work of the talented Takashi Okazaki, character designer of Furi, but notably also of Afro Samurai and the recent Batman Ninja.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles