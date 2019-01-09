Tokyo Chronos Delayed to March for PC, July for PSVR - News

MyDearest announced it has delayed Tokyo Chronos from February to March 20 for Oculus Go and Rift, and to July for the PlayStation VR.





Read a message from the developer below:

Although Tokyo Chronos was originally scheduled to be released in February, we have decided to postpone the release. In order to make the game more polished, we are going to release Oculus Go/Rift and Steam versions on March 20, and PSVR version in July.

We are sorry for this delay. What all our team members hope is to deliver Tokyo Chronos to all users with the best quality we can achieve.

We will send all backers the game key and the play-manual via email on March 19th.

It would be great if you can share the new official release date on SNS.

We will put all our effort into Tokyo Chronos to make it the best VR game in the world, so please bear with us for a little while longer.

