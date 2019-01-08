New Alien MMO is in Development for Consoles and PC - News

FoxNext Games, D3 Go!, and Rival Games announced yesterday Alien: Blackout for iOS and Android. There was some backlash from fans who were hoping for a new console and PC game in the franchise.

FoxNext in a press release has assured fans that an Alien game is in development for consoles and Windows PC.

"FoxNext Games’ studio, Cold Iron Studios, is also currently at work on a massively multiplayer online shooter set in the Alien cinematic universe for consoles and PC," reads the press release.

Dear Alien fans, there is still more to come... very soon. #ReadPlayWATCH #AmandaRipley — Alien (@AlienAnthology) January 7, 2019

