New Alien MMO is in Development for Consoles and PC

FoxNext Games, D3 Go!, and Rival Games announced yesterday Alien: Blackout for iOS and Android. There was some backlash from fans who were hoping for a new console and PC game in the franchise.
FoxNext in a press release has assured fans that an Alien game is in development for consoles and Windows PC.
"FoxNext Games’ studio, Cold Iron Studios, is also currently at work on a massively multiplayer online shooter set in the Alien cinematic universe for consoles and PC," reads the press release.
Dear Alien fans, there is still more to come... very soon. #ReadPlayWATCH #AmandaRipley— Alien (@AlienAnthology) January 7, 2019
Let's do some damage control and tease another game that no one wants lol
What I want is a sequel to Isolation, not a Destiny like MMO shooter or a FNAF like mobile game, smh.
But Mobile games and MMO Shooters make money regardless of quality! We wouldn't want to have to actually develop a good game would we?
An Alien MMO sounds... really really bad! Like colonial marines bad!
Versus ala L4D2 would be good. Weak aliens for hordes and stronger aliens with different abilities would be for players. Online matchmaking should be fast and quick loading in going matches. Just like l4d2. Not like evolve where you have to wait until all spots are filled. There aint no asymetric online shooters for decads. WTF?