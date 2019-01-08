Devil May Cry 5 is 15 Hours Long, Could Get More Characters - News

At a recent press conference in Korea where Capcom discussed Devil May Cry 5, the company revealed that internal testing for Devil May Cry has found the game to be around 15 hours long.

Director Hideaki Itsuno revealed the statistic in a post-conference Q&A session with the press. This Q&A session also dangled the possibility that the game could receive new characters - providing enough fans request them.

In other news Capcom is set to release a new demo for Devil May Cry 5 next month, ahead of the game's release on 8th March, 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

