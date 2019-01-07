Anthem PC Specs Announced - News

Electronic Arts has revealed the specifications for the Windows PC version of Anthem. The Xbox One Wireless Controller is supported on Windows PC. A persistent internet connection is required in order to play.

Check out the specifications below:

ANTHEM MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

DIRECTX: DirectX 11

ANTHEM RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz

RAM: 16 GB System Memory

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060/ RTX 2060, AMD RX 480

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

DIRECTX: DirectX 11

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

