Dead or Alive 6 Delayed to March 1 - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has delayed Dead or Alive 6 from February 15 to March 1. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

"The title’s development is already near complete; however, we would like to take more time to further polish its balance, gameplay, and expressivity," said Dead or Alive 6 producer and director Yohei Shimbori.





"In return for your patience, we commit to bringing you the best Dead or Alive gaming experience. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience caused by the release delay of Dead or Alive 6."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles