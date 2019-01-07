Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Wright Flyer Studios announced announced the free-to-play RPG, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, will launch for iOS and Android on January 28 in the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Here is an overview of the game:

Acclaimed creators from a number of well-known and popular series have come together to bring an exciting and epic RPG to the smartphone.

Key Features:

An unprecedented amount of content in the smartphone game world.

Single-player large-scale RPG.

From master story writer Masato Kato, an epic story crossing the Antiquity, Present, and Future.

Includes over 60 songs composed with orchestras and folk music, with the main theme written by Mitsuda Yasunori.

