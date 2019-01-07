NPD Analyst: 'I’d Be Surprised If The PS5 Were Not Backwards Compatible' - News

/ 715 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella expects the PlayStation 5 ill feature backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 games.

"I’d be surprised if the PS5 were not backwards compatible with PS4 content, and Sony already has a streaming solution in market with PlayStation Now," said Piscatella speaking with GamingBolt. "It wouldn’t surprise me if both PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox took this type of approach, although I’m sure they’d do so in slightly different ways with different messaging."





Analysts have been predicting the PlayStation 5 will be announced this year and launch in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles