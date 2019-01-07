NPD Analyst: 'I’d Be Surprised If The PS5 Were Not Backwards Compatible' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 715 Views
NPD analyst Mat Piscatella expects the PlayStation 5 ill feature backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 games.
"I’d be surprised if the PS5 were not backwards compatible with PS4 content, and Sony already has a streaming solution in market with PlayStation Now," said Piscatella speaking with GamingBolt. "It wouldn’t surprise me if both PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox took this type of approach, although I’m sure they’d do so in slightly different ways with different messaging."
Analysts have been predicting the PlayStation 5 will be announced this year and launch in 2020.
2 Comments
They'd be pretty stupid to not include it and allow Microsoft to keep using it as an exclusive selling point.
Oh yeah, massive selling point for Xbox, oh wait. Time to live in reality, not many people care. The point of new consoles is to play new games, and keep the old gen console.
Oh yeah, remasters have been selling terrible this gen, oh wait. A lot of people value the ability to play older games they already own, especially at launch when most new games tend to be trash.
Yes, it certainly helped MS to catch up to Sony this gen.
Remasters have been selling great, still playtime on BC is quite low, by MS own metrics.
Yeah most people have a backlog of previous gen games they never got around to playing/finishing so it's great to have it as an option.
It'll eventually be made available on PlayStation, then...
Since Xbox has no exclusives ;)
Seriously, though, I don't get why people wouldn't want more features.
There are certain types of users whose feathers get ruffled when someone points out something a that one brand does better than the other.
Yup and defending a company blindly gives them no reason to improve.
So he says he would be surprised with lack of BC then talks about streaming.... sure, almost same thing.